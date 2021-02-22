About CFK:
Established in 2001, Carolina for Kibera (CFK) works in partnership with communities to fight extreme poverty through an innovative, community-based platform focused on long-term youth leadership development and life-saving public health.
About the Program:
The Graduate Internship Program is a one-year program designed to provide guided work experience and professional development to fresh university graduates in various disciplines.
Location:
CFK Kenya offices in Kibera, Nairobi and other Counties as the Organization may require from time to time.
Eligibility Criteria:
- Bachelor’s degree (second Upper) in Project Management, Community Development, Public Health, Finance, Communication, Human Resource Management, Procurement, Law, Education, Entrepreneurship Development, Licensed Medical Practioner and related
- Fresh graduate or must have graduated within the last one year from the date of the
- Fresh graduates who are either beneficiaries of CFK’s programs or have experienced the impact of CFK’s initiatives.
- Fresh graduates who are willing to commit their time, for an entire year, to work for
- Fresh graduates who demonstrate desire and passion to work in informal and peri-urban settlements in
Reference codes for application:
- Primary Healthcare Program – CFK/PHP/2021
- Adolescents & Young Women Program – CFK/AYWP/2021
- Education & Livelihoods Program – CFK/ELP/2021
- Research and Development – CFK/RD/2021
- Communications – CFK/COMM/2021
- Operations – CFK/OPS/2021
Program Structure:
Successful trainees will be paired with dedicated professional supervisors at the beginning of every engagement for year-long guidance.
Application instructions:
Qualified applicants may send a cover letter and CV indicating the program and reference code to hr@carolinaforkibera.org by 28th February 2021.Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
To learn more about CFK’s history and programs, please visit: http://carolinaforkibera.org.