Sunday, 21 February 2021 – Renown social media personality and the admin of the famous Buyer Beware Facebook Group, Jackson Njeru, claims that deceased business lady, Caroline Wanjiku, may have been murdered over a tender deal.

According to Jackson, Caroline’s friend, Mercy Gitiri, an employee of Embu County Government and one of the main suspects behind bars, had connected her with a tender deal worth Ksh 2 Million at Kenya Power and Lighting Company.

However, Caroline allegedly refused to give Mercy her cut after the tender deal went through, leading to a confrontation.

Mercy had sent threatening messages to the deceased business lady, 2 days before she was murdered.

Mercy allegedly hired some rogue ‘wash wash’ guys from Kilimani, among them the deceased’s ex-boyfriend, to commit the heinous murder.

See Jackson’s post.

