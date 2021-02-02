Tuesday, 02 February 2021 – Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, was arraigned at Kiambu Law Courts on Tuesday after spending the night at Muthaiga Police station.

Sonko had yesterday spent over six hours being grilled by detectives after he alleged that he was involved in the planning of 2017 chaos together with Interior PS Karanja Kibicho.

After Sonko’s damaging allegations, Kibicho rushed to DCI headquarters to record a statement and told him to hire the best lawyers.

When Sonko appeared in court, he was escorted by heavily armed security officers drawn from a special force.

They guarded the court premises during the proceedings and barred even the media.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST