Tuesday, February 2, 2021 – Lawyers representing former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko in a case in which he is accused of tarnishing the reputation of Interior Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho, have decried frustrations at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters.

The lawyers, led by Senior Counsel John Khaminwa, said they were left stranded at the detectives’ head offices for more than eight hours despite being summoned to appear on Monday.

According to Khaminwa, they arrived at the DCI offices at Karura Forest along Kambu Road on Monday at 2 pm but were kept waiting until late in the night without being told the way forward.

“We arrived here at 2pm and as I am talking to you it is 9:30 pm.”

“We are still with the governor and we don’t know what is going to happen.”

“I have been told he may be charged tomorrow (Tuesday) but no one has told me about the kind of charges he will face,” said the veteran lawyer.

He called out the DCI detectives for violating the rights of the former governor by keeping him in the dark contrary to the dictates of the 2010 Constitution on the rights of an accused person.

“This is not what the 2010 Constitution was expected to give to Kenyans.”

“These are the things that used to happen during the old days under the old previous constitution,” added the lead counsel.

