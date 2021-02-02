Tuesday, February 2, 2021 – A section of Nairobi youths have vowed to cause chaos in the city following the arrest of former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko.

In the video that has since gone viral, the youths, who are likely from Nairobi slum areas, were seen preparing a heap of tires to burn overnight in case Sonko is detained for the second day.

Sonko was arrested on Monday after he presented himself before the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

He was charged before a Kiambu court on Tuesday with various counts of assault and forcible entry of property in Buruburu Phase Four.

Sonko denied the charges of forcible entry and nine counts of assault causing bodily harm with the prosecution arguing that he should be denied bail.

Sonko is being represented by Senior Counsel John Khaminwa, Assa Nyakundi and Dunstan Omari.

Here is a video of Sonko’s supporters threatening to burn the city in case he is detained again.

The Kenyan DAILY POST