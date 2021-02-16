Tuesday, 16 February 2021 – Capital FM producer and well-known male socialite, Joe Muchiri, has caused a commotion on social media after he was caught in a compromising situation with someone’s soon to be wife.

According to ‘Tea Master’ Edgar Obare, who leaked the video, the lady’s wedding plans are at an advanced stage but she is busy cheating on her fiancé with notorious ‘woman eaters’ like Joe Muchiri.

The video has since spread online like a bushfire, confirming that Nairobi city is one big bedroom.

Check out the trending video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST