Thursday, February 11, 2021 – Nairobi Deputy Governor, Anne Kananu, has drummed up support for BBI saying it portends well for Kenyans.

Speaking at an event to launch the disbursement of funds to youths, women, and people living with disabilities in Nairobi County, Kananu took on Deputy President William Ruto head-on, saying he was hell-bent on condemning his so-called hustlers to poverty with his wheelbarrows.

According to her, BBI will ensure increased allocations to counties and benefit youths and women through allocations to ward development fund.

She called on Kenyans not to be misled by the ‘naysayers’ who profit from their poverty.

“Yes you will be given wheelbarrows but you need to ask yourself how much of your load can you carry with it.”

“The BBI bill is the only sure way of empowering Kenyans as it ensures more funding to counties,” said Kananu.

Other leaders who attended the event included Youth and Gender Affairs Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Rachel Shebesh and Kibra MP Imran Okoth, who urged Ruto to stop undermining his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Kenyan DAILY POST