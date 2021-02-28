Sunday, February 28, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has castigated President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga for forming a tribal group to curtail his 2022 presidential bid, saying the days of ethnic-based political mobilisation were long gone.

In an apparent reference to the State House meeting attended by the major Building Bridges Initiative champions earlier this week, led by Uhuru, Raila, Gideon Moi, Musalia Mudavadi, Moses Wetangula, Kalonzo Musyoka and Charity Ngilu, Ruto said Kenyans would not allow a few leaders to decide the political destiny of the country.

“We will not accept a government formed on the basis of tribal grouping. Why should people meet in Nairobi and unite for a common goal of sharing power?” asked Ruto.

He said the youth in the country are not tribal and would not accept those propagating tribal groupings.

“The youth of this country are not tribal and will not allow those leaders planting seeds of hatred and a government formed on tribal terms,” he said.

He said a section of politicians had decided to form tribal groupings to curtail his presidential ambitions, adding that their scheme would not succeed as he enjoys goodwill from Kenyans.

“They have ganged up against me, but God is on my side.”

“I will continue with my quest to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.”

“I urge Kenyans to support my bid because I have a mission for this country,” said Ruto.

He said his competitors did not have a development track record to speak of and that is why they are embracing tribal politics.

“These leaders meeting in Nairobi have nothing to offer Kenyans.”

“They have no development record, the more reason they are embracing tribal politics to derail my presidential candidature.”

“But they won’t succeed,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST