Friday, 26 February 2021 – A slay queen who claims that Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua impregnated her and dumped her claims her life is in danger.

The lady identified as Daizy met Mutua at Anuba Lounge, a popular club in Mombasa.

They have known each other for two years and after having unprotected ‘sessions’ with the Governor, she fell pregnant.

When she informed him about the pregnancy last year, he ordered her to terminate it.

However, she refused to do as ordered by the skirt-chasing Governor, and that is when hell broke loose.

He stopped picking her calls and blocked all avenues that she could use to reach him.

The lady, who is 6 months pregnant, claims that Mutua is using police officers to threaten her after she exposed him through Edgar Obare.

Daizy says if anything happens to her, Mutua should be held responsible.

This is what she told Edgar Obare.

