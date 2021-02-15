Monday, February 15, 2021 – Former Machakos Senator, Johnstone Muthama, has claimed that Wiper Democratic Movement(ODM) party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, with the assistance of the ‘deep state’, is planning to rig the upcoming Machakos Senatorial by-election.

Speaking on Sunday, Muthama, who is campaigning for United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate, Urbanus Ngengele, said the government is using county commissioner, District officers and chiefs to campaign for Wiper’s candidate, Agnes Kavindu.

“Just the other day there was a meeting at Kisukioni in Matungulu. The deputy county commissioner and other provincial administration including the chief and their assistants were present. The chiefs were sent to mobilize the public to come and be given money, money that we believe is part of the state effort to rig elections,” Muthama said.

“The same thing happened in Masinga and Kangundo and we have the dates, time and clips to confirm. This thing is going on in the whole county,” Muthama added.

Muthama’s claims come just a few days after the same claims were made by the Maendeleo Chap Chap team.

CCU secretary-general, Philipe Sadja, said that there was a need for fair campaigns and elections.

He accused the Wiper party of using administrators to sell their candidate to the people terming it unfair.

He wanted the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to investigate the issue and sort it out.

The Machakos by-elections will be held on March 18th, 2021.

The Kenyan DAILY POST