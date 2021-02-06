Saturday, February 6, 2021 – Former Machakos Senator, Johnstone Muthama, has been blocked from seeing former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, who is incarcerated at Gigiri Police Station, facing robbery and terrorism-related charges.

Muthama had arrived at the station on Friday afternoon but he was left stranded at the entrance after the police denied him access to see Sonko.

According to the station’s OCPD Julius Kiragu, only family members, lawyers and his doctor are allowed to see Sonko.

Addressing the media after he was barred from seeing Sonko, Muthama criticised the government for not allowing Sonko’s friends to visit him.

“I have been here for 30 minutes trying to see how Sonko is doing but the gate is closed and police are armed to the teeth. I am his uncle for those who do not know but still, I cannot see him,” Muthama said.

“Yes he is locked in but it’s only good that his rights are respected and he is allowed to meet his friends, who want to sympathise with him. This is not fair, Kenya is a very open democratic country and the law should be applied fairly. Unfortunately, some people are misusing it,” Muthama added.

He maintained that Sonko is innocent until proven guilty.

Sonko will be at the station until Tuesday when his bail application will be heard and determined.

The Kenyan DAILY POST