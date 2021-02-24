Wednesday, February 24, 2021 – Renowned political columnist, Mutahi Ngunyi, has continued attacking Deputy President William Ruto after Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) was passed by 40 counties by Wednesday afternoon.

Ruto, who has been leading the anti-BBI campaign through his ‘wheelbarrow movement’, got the shock of his life after the BBI bill was passed unanimously by 40 counties. Only Baringo County has rejected the report so far.

Commenting on his Twitter page after Ruto was humiliated by MCAs from even his hometown, Mutahi said Ruto was stupid to think that he can defeat BBI.

“Now William Ruto is a WHEELBARROW without a WHEEL. Never underestimate the POWER of STUPIDITY. Especially if Marinated in HUBRIS and BRAGGADOCIO,” Mutahi wrote on his Twitter page.

Mutahi also asked MPs to impeach Ruto as he continues to lick his wounds.

“On BBI, Ruto MISCALCULATED. Now we MUST impeach him. STRIKE when the IRON is HOT. Wapi SAVULA the ANC MP and his 205 Impeachment MPs? Ruto is NOT HALF as STRONG as he THINKS he is,“ Mutahi stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST