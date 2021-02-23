Tuesday, February 23, 2021 – Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has made fun of Deputy President William Ruto after he flopped badly in the ongoing debate on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) by county assemblies.

Ruto, who was hoping that Mt Kenya region MCAs will oppose the draft, got a shock of his life after it emerged that out of 550 Mt Kenya MCAs, only 4 opposed the report.

According to Mutahi, this means only 0.72 percent of the Mt Kenya electorate support DP Ruto, who was thinking that he controls the vote-rich region.

Mutahi also stressed that “you cannot buy a Kikuyu but you can rent one”

“SHAME on William Ruto. Out of 550 GEMA MCAs, only 4 voted against BBI. This EQUALS 0.72%. As I SAID in the PAST, you cannot BUY a Kikuyu. You can only RENT one. And 0.72% victory for Ruto means that RENT is over. He needs to re-load. KULA Ruto; KURA BBI,” Mutahi wrote on his Twitter page.

