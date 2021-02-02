Monday, January 2, 2021 – Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, has agreed with former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka’s statement that Rift Valley doesn’t belong to Deputy President William Ruto.

Kalonzo, who is also Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, over the weekend lashed at Ruto for thinking that he owns Rift Valley.

Commenting about Kalonzo‘s remarks on Tuesday, Murkomen, who is a close ally of Ruto, lauded Kalonzo’s words and said that Rift Valley belongs to everyone.

He also added that Musyoka was in order and that it is the right attitude for a presidential candidate. He finished by saying Kalonzo is welcomed in the region and that they will listen to him.

“This is the right attitude we want from all Presidential candidates. Rift Valley doesn’t belong to anyone it is for all Kenyans. There is no one individual who controls the front door to any region or community. Therefore my friend Musyoka is perfectly in order. Convince us!,” Murkomen stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST