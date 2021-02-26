Friday, February 26, 2021 -Jubilee Party Vice-chairman, David Murathe, has disclosed that President Uhuru Kenyatta is going nowhere after retiring in 2022.

In an interview with KTN on Thursday evening, Murathe, a close ally of the President, said Kenyans should know that Uhuru is going nowhere come the year 2022 despite expectations that he will be ending his two terms tenure.

Murathe said in 2022, Uhuru will be holding a position in the negotiation table on who will be his successor representing his community, adding that he will continue to serve as the Jubilee Party leader even after his exit.

“The President is going nowhere come the year 2022. He will still be part of the negotiation table. He will continue serving as the Jubilee party leader even after his exit,” David Murathe has said.

However, despite Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe’s statements, President Uhuru Kenyatta had hitherto stated that come the year 2022, he will retire from politics.

The Head of State also stated that even though he will be leaving, he wants to leave this country in safer hands and that he won’t allow a thief to take over as his successor.

