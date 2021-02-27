Saturday, February 27, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto almost broke to song and dance after his tormentor, David Murathe, announced his retirement.

Speaking during the interview, Murathe, who is also the Jubilee Party Vice-Chairman, hinted at taking a back seat in politics in 2022 when President Uhuru Kenyatta will be retiring.

The former Gatanga MP is one of Uhuru’s trusted allies in the Jubilee Party and has been calling the shots not only in the party but also in government.

He has been a thorn in Ruto’s flesh and his retirement from active politics will be a welcome relief for the DP and his allies in Tanga Tanga.

At the same time, Murathe challenged youthful leaders from Mt Kenya to prepare to take charge of the region’s political leadership and move it forward.

He took a swipe at Murang’a Senator Irungu Kanga’ta whom he noted was a potential future leader but had made wrong political decisions that would cost him dearly.

“Kang’ata had a bright future, he has risen from an MCA, to an MP and now a senator, and was going to be a great leader in the region…In 2022 I am going home with Uhuru, who will be there? Unfortunately, he (Kang’ta) has made wrong decisions and I can assure him in 2022 he will not make it,” said Murathe.

The Murang’a senator fell out with allies of the president when he wrote a letter purporting BBI was unpopular in Mt Kenya and allegedly leaked it to the media.

The Kenyan DAILY POST