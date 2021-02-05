Friday, February 5, 2021 – Nominated MP, Isaac Mwaura, clashed with Jubilee Party disciplinary committee after they censured him for supporting United Democratic Alliance (UDA) yet he is a member of the ruling party on Thursday.

Last week, the party’s disciplinary committee summoned Mwaura over alleged disloyalty and pledging allegiance to UDA.

Addressing journalists outside party headquarters after honouring the summon, Mwaura dismissed the claims, arguing that the evidence wasn’t provided in advance and when it was presented, it was very weak and without basis.

“The allegations were spurious, frivolous and without merit. It relied on unverifiable sources,” Mwaura said

The lawmaker argued 80% of the Jubilee party organs were not properly constituted as per its own constitution and as such it had no mandate to discipline him.

He further claimed Jubilee chairman Nelson Dzuya and his deputy, David Murathe, had already ruled to expel him from the party to serve as an “example” to others.

“The judgment it already seems had been done even before the summoning. While I will give the committee the benefit of doubt, I don’t have much faith in view of the foregoing. I am innocent and remain faithful to the Jubilee Party as a fully paid-up member,” the lawmaker stated.

