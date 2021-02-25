Thursday, February 25, 2021 – Murang’a Senator, Irungu Kang’ata, has maintained that Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) is still unpopular in the Mt Kenya region.

Speaking on Wednesday after 41 county Assemblies passed the document, Kang’ata, who was sacked as a Majority Chief Whip, for telling the president that BBI is very unpopular in Mt Kenya, said the MCAs vote doesn’t reflect the reality on the ground.

Kang’ata said the MCAs supported the bill because they were bribed with Sh 2 million car grant by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“There is no doubt that the car grant was very crucial in swaying the MCAs. We are still not at the point where we can exactly say the BBI is representative of the Mt Kenya people’s will. Even nationally we are not yet certain. County assemblies are not the people,” Kang’ata said.

Kang’ata revealed that the next battlefront is the formulation of the referendum questions.

“The country remains more divided than ever. To heal the divisions, we must have an uncontested vote,” he said.

