Wednesday, February 10, 2021 – A section of Murang’a county residents have urged Deputy President William Ruto to visit the region and launch more development projects.

Speaking in Kahuro Stadium when area MP, Ndindi Nyoro, was giving bursaries to students on Tuesday, the angry residents asked DP Ruto to visit them since he is ‘their son’.

In a video clip that has since gone viral, the residents said they are behind Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022 despite the humiliation he is undergoing in the hands of the deep state.

For the last two years, Ruto has been abandoned by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his lieutenants but according to Kiharu residents, they are with him till 2022.

Murang’a County is considered as the political bedroom of President Uhuru Kenyatta but since his handshake with the opposition leader, Raila Odinga, on March 9th 2018, the tide has turned in favour of Ruto.

Here is a video of Murang’a county residents begging DP Ruto to visit the county.

The Kenyan DAILY POST