Tuesday, February 23, 2021 – Murang’a County Assembly has become the 18th county assembly to pass the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

The County Assembly which has been the political bedroom of anti-BBI proponents passed the bill unanimously.

Murang’a MCAs sang and danced to the firinda dance immediately after passing the document.

Murang’a Governor, Mwangi Wa Iria, thanked the MCAs for passing the bill saying it will increase money in counties from the original 15 percent to 35 percent.

Mwangi also said the bill will address the perennial problems witnessed during every election cycle such as chaos and destruction of businesses.

Other counties that have passed the bill include Taita Taveta, Nyeri, Bungoma and Kitui counties.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who is the proponent of the bill, had hinted that by Tuesday all the 24 counties would have passed the bill opening a door for a referendum in the next coming months.

Raila termed the day as ‘Super Tuesday’ saying 24 out of 47 counties will have passed the bill.

The Kenyan DAILY POST