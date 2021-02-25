Thursday, February 25, 2021 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has dismissed claims that the move by former United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Secretary-General Mukhisa Kituyi to join the 2022 presidential race will scuttle his State House bid.

Speaking during an interview, Mudavadi said he was ready to face off with anyone including Mukhisa Kituyi.

“Mukhisa Kituyi has the democratic right to vie for any post he wants in this country. He has decided to go for president and I welcome him.”

“It is the voter who will decide after assessing us.”

“His ambitions will not affect my bid at all,” he said.

Mudavadi argued the Luhya nation will make the right choice despite having multiple presidential aspirants.

“There is a time where Mt Kenya region had Uhuru Kenyatta, Peter Kenneth, Martha Karua and even Paul Muite but they still produced the president, so what is unique about Western having multiple presidential candidates? Argued Mudavadi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST