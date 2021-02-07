Sunday, February 7, 2021 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has urged former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to support his presidential bid in 2022.

Raila, who has unsuccessfully contested for the presidency since 1997, is yet to declare his bid in 2022 and this has allowed Mudavadi to ask him to support his presidency in 2022.

Speaking on Saturday, Mudavadi said Raila Odinga is on record saying he had only one bullet in the run-up to the 2017 presidential election and if he had one bullet he should not contest for the presidency in 2022.

Mudavadi said he has many bullets and asked Raila Odinga to endorse his bid in 2022.

“I have many bullets and Raila Odinga who admitted to having used the only bullet in 2017 should support my candidature,” Mudavadi said.

For the last two weeks, Mudavadi, who is a former Sabatia MP, has intensified his presidential campaign with sources saying he has the backing of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Kenyan DAILY POST