Thursday, February 18, 2021 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, Ford Kenya party leader, Moses Wetangula and Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, have urged Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, not to vie for the in 2022 because he will be selfish.

Speaking as they led KANU, WIPER and FORD Kenya leaders in campaigning for ANC candidate, Peter Oscar Nabulindo, who is vying in the March 4, Matungu by-election, Mudavadi said Raila would be very insincere if he contests for president in 2022.

Mudavadi said the initial agreement in the NASA coalition was for Odinga to pave the way for other candidates in the subsequent polls, yet he is now angling for another shot at the presidency.

Wetangula said they had always shelved their presidential ambitions to support Raila.

“The three of us have invested 30 political years in Raila. It is now our turn. A good turn deserves another” said Wetangula.

On his part, Kalonzo asked Raila Odinga to support one of them since they had supported him for many years and now it is his turn to support others.

