Thursday, February 11, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has told Kenyans to brace themselves for paying heavy taxes because paying tax is a must for every Kenyan.

Speaking at the National Cargo Deconsolidation Centre in Nairobi yesterday, Uhuru urged Kenyans to embrace tax-paying obligations that will aid the government in achieving its development agenda.

He declared that he will not lower taxes after the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) introduced new taxes in January 2021.

“I will not lower taxes.”

“You will have to pay because there is no other way we can build facilities, roads, and schools.”

“We must pay taxes.”

“The only thing we can do is making the remission of taxes easier to avoid stalling business,” he said.

In November last year, Uhuru applauded the KRA for maintaining its tradition of excellence in tax administration despite the country facing the Covid-19 crisis.

KRA hit a new record high in the collection of tax amassing Ksh 1.607 trillion for the financial year 2019/2020 as compared to Ksh 1.580 trillion collected over the same period between July 2018 and July 2019.

The Kenyan DAILY POST