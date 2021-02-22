Monday, February 22, 2021 – Former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth has left tongues wagging after hinting that Mt. Kenya could produce the next president after Uhuru Kenyatta come 2022.

This is despite the region having produced 3 out of the 4 presidents Kenya has ever had since independence.

Speaking at Kiria-ini Catholic Church in Mathioya, Murang’a, Kenneth, who vied for presidency in 2013, said the Mt. Kenya region has an equal chance of fielding a presidential candidate in 2022 like other regions.

He noted that the region accounts for a substantial amount of votes, and thus should not be limited from fielding a presidential candidate.

According to him, if a candidate from the region was accepted by Kenyans, he should not be blocked from vying for the presidency.

Kenneth was responding to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s remarks during the burial of Musalia Mudavadi’s mother, where he hinted that he may support all other candidates from other regions apart from Mt. Kenya and Rift Valley since they have enjoyed the presidency since independence.

While at Kirwara Catholic Church in Gatanga, he popularised the Building Bridges Initiative calling on residents in the Mt Kenya region to support the report at the national referendum, as it means good for the country.

Kenneth asked those speaking ill against the BBI report to highlight the clauses they feel undermine the integrity of the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST