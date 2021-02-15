Monday, 15 February 2021 – Nandi Hills Member of Parliament, Alfred Keter, gifted a brand new Nissan X-Trail to a local priest and also surprised nuns with a 14 seater Nissan Matatu.

The vocal Member of Parliament had been invited as a chief guest during the Sunday service at Ol’Lessos Catholic Church in his constituency and being a Valentine’s Day, he decided to pull the memorable surprise.

The priest and the nuns couldn’t hide their joy after receiving the expensive gifts.

See photos.

