Wednesday, February 10, 2021 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has asked Kenyans to demand a Toyota Probox from President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader, Raila Odinga after they bribed Members of the County Assemblies (MCAs) with Sh 4.5 billion to pass the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

On Tuesday, the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) approved 4.5 billion shillings to be awarded to MCAs in form of car grants.

Each MCA will receive Sh 2 million car grant to pass BBI.

Reacting to the move, Kuria asked Kenyans to demand a probox from Uhuru and Raila if they want them to pass BBI.

“I congratulate our MCAs and SRC for reaching an amicable solution on the car grant as part of the BBI settlement. Now it’s all clear the BBI will pass in the 47 counties then we move to parliament then to Wananchi. It is your chance dear voter to at least own a Probox as part of this settlement,” Kuria wrote on his Facebook page.

