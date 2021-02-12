Friday, 12 February 2021 – There was drama in Gatundu North a few days ago, during a burial, after mourners booed Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Peter Munya, while others walked out when he was delivering President Uhuru Kenyatta’s message to the bereaved family.

According to reports, the walk-out was stage-managed to portray that President Uhuru Kenyatta has lost support and influence in the Mt Kenya region.

Kiambu residents allege that Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, ferried a group of people in two buses and instructed them to walk out once Munya started reading Uhuru’s speech.

The residents apologized to President Uhuru and blamed Kuria for the embarrassing incident.

Watch the video.

