Friday, 12 February 2021 – Former Capital FM presenter, Anita Nderu, is in love with a white man whom she introduced during her birthday.

The pretty media girl posted a photo locking lips with her new ‘bae’, announcing to the world that she is off the market.

Anita’s boyfriend is identified as Barret Raftery and he hails from the United States of America.

He runs a Non-Governmental Organization called Give Power Foundation, which promotes the use of clean renewable energy across the world.

Anita Nderu has a special appetite for white men.

She has never dated a man with black skin.

Here are photos of her new mzungu bae.

