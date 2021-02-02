Tuesday, February 2, 2021 – Controversial Jubilee Nominated Senator, Millicent Omanga, has opened up for the first time about yesterday’s incident in which she was violently ejected from a funeral as Deputy President William Ruto helplessly looked on in disbelief.

Omanga was manhandled by Raila Odinga’s supporters after she attempted to snatch Governor James Ongwae’s microphone.

The senator pronounced that she had not been given an opportunity to address the mourners.

Taking to Twitter, Omanga stated that she would not allow anyone to push her around.

“Bora wamejua (Now they know) I’m not a pushover (sic),” she stated.

Omanga alleged that Baba’s boys touched her big booty during the ensuing scuffle.

Nairobi Woman Representative, Esther Passaris, has since come to the senator’s defense.

“I am deeply appalled and would like to condemn in the strongest terms possible the manner in which senator Omanga was manhandled in Kisii.

“No matter which side of the political divide we’re on, women’s bodies must be respected at all times,” she stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST