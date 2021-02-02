Tuesday, February 2, 2021 – Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, spent the night at Muthaiga Police Station after he was arrested on Monday.

The embattled former governor was first grilled at Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters along Kiambu Road and then detained at Muthaiga Police Station.

Sonko is accused of confessing that he participated in and orchestrated the 2017 post-election skirmishes in Nairobi.

Police sources said the former County boss could be charged with incitement to violence in Buruburu estate, Nairobi, that led to the destruction of property in 2019.

It is also believed that he will be charged alongside five other suspects accused of being his accomplices.

However, it is not clear whether he will be charged alongside Interior Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho, who Sonko claimed was among those who planned the violence that left properties worth billions destroyed following the skirmishes.

Kibicho, in his submission, said Sonko had admitted to committing a criminal offense and ought to face the law like any other Kenyan.

The Kenyan DAILY POST