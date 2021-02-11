Thursday, February 11, 2021 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has moved to the High Court seeking to quash terrorism charges facing him.

Sonko, through his lawyers John Khaminwa and Assa Nyakundi, alleged that the government of President Uhuru Kenyatta was persecuting him in a bid to force him into supporting the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) reforms process.

Sonko claimed the charges facing him at a Kiambu court and the application before a Kahawa West court are politically instigated.

“The purpose of this new wave of cases is to politically persecute the applicant and compel him to submit to the new ideology of the perpetrators. They want the applicant to support Building Bridges Initiative by force and without reasoning. They want the applicant to align to a particular ideology which he doesn’t want centrally to Article 38 which allows political freedom without fear or intimidation,” Sonko’s lawyer John Khaminwa argued on Wednesday.

The ex-governor also claimed all his bank accounts have been frozen and his properties subjected to court cases in a bid to whip him into submission.

He requested the court to order anti-terrorism police to immediately free him from detention until the case is heard and determined.

Sonko is currently admitted at the Nairobi Hospital but he is under the guard of the Anti-Terror Police Unit (ATPU).

The Kenyan DAILY POST