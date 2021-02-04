Thursday, February 4, 2021 – Prominent Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has castigated President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s government for harassing former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko.

Sonko is facing 12 trumped-up charges after he abused President Uhuru Kenyatta and his family.

Some of the charges he is facing are alleged to have been committed 19 years ago.

On Wednesday evening, Sonko was charged with terrorism charges and he was detained at Kamiti Maximum Prison.

Commenting on Sonko’s arrest, Ahmednasir said though Sonko is a goon, he doesn’t deserve such treatment.

Ahmednasir said Sonko is entitled to due process of the law.

“Gov Sonko is a THUG, has always been a THUG and will die a THUG…but even the archetypal THUG is entitled to DUE PROCESS of the law and EQUALITY before the law,” Ahmednasir wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Sonko will spend five more nights in custody after the bail ruling was pushed to Tuesday next week.

The Judge also directed the governor to be detained at Gigiri Police Station and not at the Kamiti Maximum Prison.

