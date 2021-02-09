Tuesday, February 9, 2021 – Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has been admitted to a city hospital after complaining of severe stomach ache.

Sonko, who is facing robbery and terrorism charges, complained of stomach pain on Monday evening and he was taken to a clinic near Gigiri Police Station but his condition worsened, and was rushed to the Nairobi Hospital.

This unceremonious incident might trigger the postponement of court proceedings which were expected to take place at Kiambu law court this morning.

Sonko‘s bail hearing was set for Tuesday but if he is hospitalised, the hearing may be postponed to a later date.

For the last two weeks, Sonko has been incarcerated, he has been accusing police of trying to inject him with an unknown substance.

The Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) is seeking to have him in their custody for 30 days to facilitate an investigation on alleged financing of terrorism activities and arming a militia group.

He already faced robbery with violence and assault charges stemming from 2019 offenses in Buru Buru which he denies.

His lawyers John Khaminwa, Assa Nyakundi, Evans Ondieki and Alfred Nyamu have protested against the charges, terming them “politically motivated.”

