Monday, February 1, 2021 – Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has responded to President Uhuru Kenyatta, who on Sunday claimed he was behind his ouster as the governor of the city.

Uhuru, who was speaking at Sagana State Lodge on Sunday, said that he ordered the impeachment of Sonko because he was only good at wearing goggles.

In a swift rejoinder on Sunday, Sonko, who spoke in Machakos County while campaigning for United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate, Urbanus Ngengele, said it is Uhuru who showed him how to wear goggles after smoking Bhang with him.

“Huyo mlevi alinifunza kuvuta Bangi na Sigara na akaniambia macho ikikua red unavaa goggles,” Sonko said.

The former Nairobi county boss further went to list several projects he claimed were only completed under his leadership as the governor of Nairobi.

“Goggles ndiyo imejenga masoko Nairobi ambayo hajayafunguliwa. Goggles ndiyo imepatia vijana kazi. Goggles ndiyo imejenga fire stations tatu Nairobi hata babake hakujenga,” Sonko lamented.

Here is the video of Sonko abusing Uhuru badly

The Kenyan DAILY POST