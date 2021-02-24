Wednesday, 24 February 2021 – Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, has described the self-declared NRM leader, Miguna Miguna, as a complicated human being who cannot be helped.

Speaking in an interview on the Tackle with Gerald Bitok, the fiery legislator said that when Miguna was deported, he did everything possible to facilitate his lawful return to the country but the defiant lawyer refused to cooperate.

Kuria said that he was ready to use his own money to fly to Canada with Miguna’s passport that was confiscated by the Government and all the documents that he is required to sign so that he can return to the country but when he approached him, he refused to cooperate.

Listen to Moses Kuria throwing jabs at Miguna.

The Kenyan DAILY POST