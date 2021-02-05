Friday, 05 February 2021 – An assistant pastor at Reverend Lucy Natasha’s church has been exposed for luring church girls with private photos.

According to blogger Xtian Dela, he has received several DMs from aggrieved ladies exposing the rogue man of God who is identified as Apostle Jacob Malombe.

Instead of leading the young girls to Christ, he uses the church platform to satisfy his manly needs.

Apostle Malombe is one of Reverend Lucy Natasha’s trusted lieutenants.

He used to run a church in Hunters Kasarani that was shut down last year and his randy behaviours were well known in the area.

Xtian Dela contacted Reverend Natasha’s to respond to the allegations levelled against her assistant pastor but she didn’t respond.

Here are photos of the shameless man of God who is preying on church girls.

The Kenyan DAILY POST