Thursday, 04 February 2021 – Her name is Lyne Nyachae Moraa, one of the granddaughters of deceased veteran politician and former Cabinet Minister Simeon Nyachae.

The pretty lady, who resembles a high-end socialite, has been displaying a posh lifestyle on social media, thanks to her family’s wealthy background.

Lyne lives in Nottingham, England and whenever she flies into the country, she spends most of her time enjoying lavish vacations.

Born in 1997, the flamboyant lady is a professional real estate agent in England.

Last year around October, Lyne took to social media to celebrate her powerful grandfather

Without further ado, you can see some of her photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST