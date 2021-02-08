Monday, 08 February 2021 – A Colombian lady by the name Gala Dominici is happily married to a Maasai Moran.

Gala came to Kenya when she was 20 years old and during her stay in the country, she fell in love with a tall, dark and handsome Maasai man called Ntoiyai.

In 2018, the pretty lady travelled back to her motherland and informed her father that she had found love in Kenya.

With her father’s blessings, she returned back to the country and started life as husband and wife with Ntoiyai in a close-knit Maasai community that enjoys a view of wild animals, trees, bushes and scorching sun.

The beautiful Colombian lives in a Manyatta with her husband and they are blessed with a daughter.

