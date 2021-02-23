Tuesday, February 23, 2021 – Interior Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiang’i, is indeed the acting Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya, going by the reception he was accorded in United Arab Emirates (UAE) where he was sent by his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In a photo that has since gone viral, Matiang’i is seen inspecting the guard of honour mounted by the UAE army.

Matiang’i was in UAE to deliver a special message from President Uhuru Kenyatta to the President of the United Arab Emirates, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed.

On Tuesday, Matiangi will have a meeting with Lt. Gen Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister & Minister for Interior for UAE.

The focus of their bilateral discussions will be closer security sector collaboration between the UAE and Kenya.

Here is a photo of how Matiangi was received in the UAE.

