Pursuant to Article 246(3) and (4) as read with Articles 10; 27(8) and 232 of the Constitution of Kenya; Sections 10, 11 and 12 of the National Police Service Commission Act and section 7 (3) of the National Police Service Commission (Recruitment and Appointment) Regulations 2015, I the Inspector General, in exercise of powers delegated to me by the National Police Service Commission, seek to recruit 4,700 suitably qualified applicants to be trained as Police Constables.

Qualifications

Be a citizen of Kenya

Hold a Kenya National Identity Card

Possess a minimum mean grade of D+ (D Plus) and above in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination or its equivalent from an examination body recognized in Kenya with a D+ (D Plus) and above in either English or Kiswahili languages

Meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution

Be physically and Medically fit

Have no criminal record or pending criminal charges

Female Candidates must NOT be pregnant at recruitment and during the ENTIRE training

NOTE

Examinations Result slips shall not be accepted.

An applicant who Canvasses directly or indirectly, Willfully presents false academic certificates and testimonials or, Engages in any corrupt activity,



Shall be disqualified, and in the case of (b) and (c) will in addition be arrested and prosecuted.

Under section 25 of the National Police Service Commission Act, any person who willfully gives to the Commission any information which is false or misleading in any material particular, commits an offence and shall on conviction be liable to a fine not exceeding two hundred thousand shillings (Ksh. 200,000) or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding two (2) years or both.

The recruited applicants shall reflect the gender, ethnic and regional diversity of the Kenyan people.

How To Apply

All Candidates must complete the prescribed application form obtainable from ANY of the following:

The nearest Sub County Police Commander (SCPC) or any Police

The nearest Sub County Administration Police Commander’s (CIPU)

County Commissioner’s Offices

The nearest Huduma Centre

Forms can also be downloaded from the following websites: HERE

All applications must be submitted in duplicate accompanied with the following documents:

A copy of the academic certificates and testimonials

A copy of the Kenya National ID

A copy of the applicant’s Birth Certificate

KRA PIN Certificate

Applicants must present themselves at the Recruitment Centres with the duly completed form indicating the Service of preference on the day of the recruitment exercise.

NOTE:

Each applicant must present the original supporting documents for verification. The originals will be returned to the applicant before leaving the recruitment

Applicants recruited for the training into the service shall be bonded to serve in the National Police Service for a minimum period of ten (10) years.

The recruitment process will take place on Monday 22nd February, 2021 from 8:00am to 5:00pm at the listed Constituency-based Recruitment Centers.

All applicants must be at their respective recruitment center by 8:00am.

Note that some constituencies as shown below have more than one recruitment centre, purely on account of logistical reasons.