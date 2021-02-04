THE NATIONAL POLICE SERVICE (NPS)

Pursuant to Article 246(3) and (4) as read with Articles 10; 27(8) and 232 of the Constitution of Kenya; Sections 10, 11 and 12 of the National Police Service Commission Act and section 7 (3) of the National Police Service Commission (Recruitment and Appointment Regulations) 2015, I the Inspector General, in exercise of powers delegated to me by the National Police Service Commission, seek to recruit 300 suitably qualified applicants to be trained as Cadet Inspectors of Police. The training period will not be less than nine (9) months. Applications must be submitted online between 2nd February, 2021 and 15th February, 2021. Shortlisted Candidates will be notified through the application portal between 18th and 19th February, 2021.



RECRUITMENT OF CADET INSPECTORS INTO THE NATIONAL POLICE SERVICE

The Applicant must:

Be a citizen of Kenya

Hold a Kenya National Identity Card

Must be a holder of at least an undergraduate degree from a recognized University/Institution and a minimum mean grade of C + (Plus) with C+ (Plus) in English or Kiswahili in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination.

Be aged between 22 and 30 years

Must be registered with the relevant statutory body, where

Meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution

Be physically and medically fit

Have no criminal record or pending criminal charges

Candidates with courses in Medicine, Engineering, Forensic Science, Ballistics, Education and Law will have an added advantage.

Female Candidates must NOT be pregnant at recruitment and during the ENTIRE training period.

NOTE:

An applicant who Canvasses directly or indirectly, Willfully presents false academic certificates and testimonials or Engages in any corrupt activity



Shall be disqualified, and in the case of (b) and (c) will in addition be arrested and prosecuted.

Under section 25 of the National Police Service Commission Act, any person who willfully gives to the Commission any information which is false or misleading in any material particular, commits an offence and shall on conviction be liable to a fine not exceeding two hundred thousand shillings (Ksh. 200,000) or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding two (2) years or both.

The recruited applicants shall reflect the gender, ethnic and regional diversity of the Kenyan people.

APPLICATION SUBMISSION AND SHORTLISTING

All interested Candidates are required to make Online Application through the following web address www.nationalpolice.go.ke/career

Applicants MUST ensure that all details pertaining to Personal Details, Qualifications, Experiences, Courses, Referees and Other Details are provided. The following documents will be uploaded and submitted together with the applications;-

a.) Copy of ID (both sides)

b.) Copies of Academic Certificates c.) School Leaving Certificates.

d.) Police Clearance Certificate

VERIFICATION/INTERVIEW OF SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES

ONLY Shortlisted applicants will be contacted for interview as scheduled

The shortlisted Candidates will be allowed to participate in the verification/Interviewing process, at a date and venue to be communicated





NOTE:

Each applicant must present the original supporting documents for verification during the

Applicants recruited for the training into the service shall be bonded to serve in the National Police Service for a minimum period of ten (10) years.

After the Verification/Interview Process, the Inspector General of National Police Service will make determination of successful candidates. Only the successful Candidates will be offered Letters of Admission to National Police Service College.

HILARY N. MUTYAMBAI, MGH, nsc (AU) INSPECTOR GENERAL

NATIONAL POLICE SERVICE