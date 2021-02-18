About CFK:

Established in 2001, Carolina for Kibera (CFK) works in partnership with communities to fight extreme poverty through an innovative, community-based platform focused on long-term youth leadership development and life-saving public health.

About the Program:

The Graduate Internship Program is a one-year program designed to provide guided work experience and professional development to fresh university graduates in various disciplines.

Location:

CFK Kenya offices in Kibera, Nairobi and other Counties as the Organization may require from time to time.

Eligibility Criteria:

Bachelor’s degree (second Upper) in Project Management, Community Development, Public Health, Finance, Communication, Human Resource Management, Procurement, Law, Education, Entrepreneurship Development, Licensed Medical Practioner and related

Fresh graduate or must have graduated within the last one year from the date of the

Fresh graduates who are either beneficiaries of CFK’s programs or have experienced the impact of CFK’s initiatives.

Fresh graduates who are willing to commit their time, for an entire year, to work for

Fresh graduates who demonstrate desire and passion to work in informal and peri-urban settlements in

Reference codes for application:

Primary Healthcare Program – CFK/PHP/2021

Adolescents & Young Women Program – CFK/AYWP/2021

Education & Livelihoods Program – CFK/ELP/2021

Research and Development – CFK/RD/2021

Communications – CFK/COMM/2021

Operations – CFK/OPS/2021

Program Structure:

Successful trainees will be paired with dedicated professional supervisors at the beginning of every engagement for year-long guidance.

Application instructions:

Qualified applicants may send a cover letter and CV indicating the program and reference code to hr@carolinaforkibera.org by 28th February 2021.Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

To learn more about CFK’s history and programs, please visit: http://carolinaforkibera.org.