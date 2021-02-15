GDC INDUSTRIAL ATTACHMENT OPPORTUNITIES
Geothermal Development Company invites applications from Kenyan youth (students) for a Three (3) months Industrial Attachment program for financial year 2020/2021.
To qualify for consideration, the applicant must be an on-going student and must possess a letter of introduction from his/her accredited institution of higher learning.
GDC does not use employment agencies nor charge for recruitment, interviews or medical examination.
Please note that Industrial Attachment at GDC is not a guarantee of employment within the organization.
How to Apply
For those applicants based in North Rift and have internet connectivity challenges; Drop the application in hard copy to the GDC Human Resource office in Kapkerwa. Hard Copy applications WILL NOT be received in any other GDC office.
APPLICATION DEADLINE: 1st March 2021
“GDC is guided by equal opportunity policy on diversity and gender equity.”
Please note that only shortlisted candidates shall be contacted.