GDC INDUSTRIAL ATTACHMENT OPPORTUNITIES

Geothermal Development Company invites applications from Kenyan youth (students) for a Three (3) months Industrial Attachment program for financial year 2020/2021.

To qualify for consideration, the applicant must be an on-going student and must possess a letter of introduction from his/her accredited institution of higher learning.

GDC does not use employment agencies nor charge for recruitment, interviews or medical examination.

Please note that Industrial Attachment at GDC is not a guarantee of employment within the organization.

How to Apply

For those applicants based in North Rift and have internet connectivity challenges; Drop the application in hard copy to the GDC Human Resource office in Kapkerwa. Hard Copy applications WILL NOT be received in any other GDC office.

Click here to Apply

APPLICATION DEADLINE: 1st March 2021

“GDC is guided by equal opportunity policy on diversity and gender equity.”

Please note that only shortlisted candidates shall be contacted.