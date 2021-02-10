The Parliament of Kenya is one of the institutions set out in the Council of Legal Education (Admission) Regulations, 2007 as an institution in which students of the Kenya School of Law may undertake their Pupilage Programme.

The Parliamentary Service Commission now seeks to engage twelve (12) highly motivated Kenyans to undertake their Pupillage Programme with the Parliament of Kenya for a period of six (6) months commencing May, 2021.

Qualifications

The successful pupils shall be selected from applicants who-

possess at least a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) degree (Upper Second Class Honors) from a recognized University;

are admitted to the Kenya School of Law and be sitting for the Kenya School of Law exams in April 2021;

be sitting for the Kenya School of Law exams in April 2021; demonstrate good verbal and written communication skills in both English and Kiswahili, as evidenced by a score of at least a “B” plain grade in both subjects;

demonstrate a proactive attitude and willingness to learn and to be part of a team handling challenging tasks within specific timelines; and are computer literate.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons are requested to apply ONLINE ONLY through the Parliamentary Service Commission ONLINE RECRUITMENT SYSTEM so as to reach the commission on or before 28th February 2021.