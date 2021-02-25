Thursday, February 25, 2021 – Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua, will soon receive a huge boost if what Machakos Governor, Dr. Alfred Mutua, has predicted will come to pass.

In a tweet on Thursday, Mutua, who is also Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader, said soon Linda Katiba Institute led by Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua, will receive Deputy President William Ruto and his Tanga Tanga orphans in rejecting Building Bridges Initiative (BBI)

“Wacha nitoboe their strategy. (Let me disclose their strategy). They will soon join the “Linda Katiba” movement,” Mutua said.

Linda Katiba is a movement that is opposed to the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2020, popularly known as BBI.

Mutua further stated that the Tanga Tanga team is well known for backing other campaigns instead of standing by their convictions.

“They (Tanga Tanga) are fence-sitting, I believe they will not come out to oppose the BBI, they will do what they have been doing in by-elections, which is to get another team out there, maybe ‘Linda Katiba’ and fund it,” Mutua stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST