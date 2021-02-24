Wednesday, February 24, 2021 – Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua, has urged Kenyans to reject the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) bill once it is subjected to a referendum.

In an interview with KTN on Tuesday evening, Karua said the passing of BBI by county assemblies does not reflect the will of the people at the grassroots level because President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader, Raila Odinga, bribed MCAs with Sh2 million car grant each to pass the document.

Karua also said MCAs across the country were bribed and intimidated to endorse the bill.

“Almost all counties had nil public participation, not even pretense. So it is the MCAs of Kirinyaga who were impressed by the car grants, the people are not impressed. But before the referendum comes we shall have to be heard as the people who object to it. BBI is a fraud to Kenyans,” Karua said.

The former Gichugu MP said the 2020 Constitutional amendment bill which proposes an expanded executive is not what Kenyans wanted when they voted for the 2010 Constitution.

“The bill definitely requires a referendum, introducing a prime minister and deputies requires a referendum. Bringing in ministers from Parliament merges the legislature and the executive and that is not what Kenyans went for in 2010,” Karua noted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST