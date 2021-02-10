Wednesday, February 10, 2021 – Marya Prude, the ex-wife of Citizen TV presenter, Willis Raburu, now claims that marriage is a scam.

Marya revealed this during a question and answer session with her fans on Instagram.

A fan asked her whether she believes marriage works and she responded saying, “No, It’s a scam’.

She also revealed that she has not found a man to warm her bed after breaking up with the famous presenter.

Willis and Marya parted ways in 2017 over infidelity after she discovered that he was cheating on her with multiple women.

Before they broke up, they were pretending to be a perfect couple on social media.

The Kenyan DAILY POST