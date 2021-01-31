EXCITING CAREER OPPORTUNITIES IN MANUFACTURING

Our client, a leading manufacturing concern is in the process of filling up various technical positions within their factory.

The positions in question are Quality Assurance Assistant, Production Supervisor, Mechanical Technician, and Mechanical Engineer/Mould Engineer Senior.

The roles are all located in Nairobi.

QUALITY ASSURANCE ASSISTANT

The ideal candidate should have the following:

A high school grade of C plain with C plain in mathematics physics and English.

Diploma in manufacturing/chemical engineering or processing is an added advantage.

A minimum of 3 years’ experience in a manufacturing company.

Experience gained in a plastic processing firm will be an added advantage.

Ability to use vernier calipers, weighing scales and any other test/checking equipment used in the plastics industry.

MECHANICAL TECHNICIAN

For consideration, the ideal candidate should have the following:

A holder of Diploma in Mechanical Engineering or equivalent

Three (3) to five (5) years’ experience in the plastic molding industry;

Ability to troubleshoot, repair or replace all components of Injection Molding machines, Blow Molding Machinery and equipment. This includes but is not limited to all electrical equipment, hydraulics, mechanical, piping, pumps, and pneumatics in the Molding Department.

Minimum grade 3 technician

Ability to read schematics and manuals highly desired

Minimum grade 3 technician in addition to formal education

ELECTRICAL & ELECTRONICS TECHNICIAN

The ideal candidate should have the following:

A holder of a Diploma in Electrical or Electronics Engineering

Three to Four (3-4) years’ experience as an industrial Electrician/Electronics industry.

Proven electrical skills and knowledge gained in the industry.

Ability to troubleshoot, repair and replace all components of injection moulding machines, Blow moulding machinery and equipment.

Ability to read parts breakdown and machine schematics.

Analytical with good problem solving skills.

MECHANICAL ENGINEER / MOULD ENGINEER SENIOR

The ideal candidate should have the following

A holder of a Bachelor’s degree Electrical/Mechanical/Plant Engineering.

Some Accounting background or experience with budgets desired.

3 to 5 years’ experience in high output plastics manufacturing environment with in-depth knowledge of hydraulics and electrical equipment.

5 to 7 years’ experience working in maintenance field as supervisor or manager with direct report.

Ability to lead a team of technicians and operators.

Application Procedure

If you meet the criteria for any of the above roles and are interested in making a meaningful career move, apply by submitting your CV in confidence to:

The Recruiter,

Esquire Consultants

P.O Box 76883-00620,

Nairobi.

Via recruit@esquireconsultants.co.ke and indicate the role you are applying for in the subject line.

Please Note:

Closing date for applications is Friday 5th February 2021

Shortlisting will be carried out on a rolling/ongoing basis.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Our client is an equal opportunity employer.