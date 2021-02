Thursday, February 11, 2021 – A man has impressed Netizens with his rare act of kindness after he did something special to a Boda Boda rider.

He claimed that when he was a University student, the rider used to ferry him on credit and at times, he enjoyed free rides.

After he graduated and landed a good job, he decided to surprise the Boda Boda rider with a new tuk-tuk.

This is just amazing.

